Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.26

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $24.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6,599,869 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

