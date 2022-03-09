Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.26

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and traded as low as $24.56. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 6,599,869 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBTC)
