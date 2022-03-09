Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Shares Up 3.3%

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

