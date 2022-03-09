Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

