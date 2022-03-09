Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,422. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

