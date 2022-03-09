GrowLife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. GrowLife shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 315,408 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.06.

GrowLife Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

