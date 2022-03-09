Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,198 shares.The stock last traded at $30.00 and had previously closed at $29.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.