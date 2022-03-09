Guess? (NYSE:GES) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) were down 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 54,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 884,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Guess? by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,070,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 156,766 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $24,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Guess? by 4,938.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 829,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Guess? by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 839,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

