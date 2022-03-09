Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stake Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period.

NYSE GBAB opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

