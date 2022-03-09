Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

NYSE:GWRE opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.