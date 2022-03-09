Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $111.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.