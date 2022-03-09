H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. 838,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,359. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

