Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 555,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on HNRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

HNRG stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of -195.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 160.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 885,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 59,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

