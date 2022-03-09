Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 31st total of 555,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
A number of research firms recently commented on HNRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
HNRG stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a PE ratio of -195.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58.
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
