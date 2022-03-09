Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 208,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,405,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Specifically, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,672 shares of company stock worth $4,442,807 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

