Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 801,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $31,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 267,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 514,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,421. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.