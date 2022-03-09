Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €100.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($108.70) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($157.61) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.03 ($123.95).

PUM opened at €66.04 ($71.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Puma has a 1-year low of €67.68 ($73.57) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($125.43). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €100.28.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

