Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.73

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.
Several analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
