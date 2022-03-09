Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.73

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.73 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 531 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWKN shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.