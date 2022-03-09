HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

