Head to Head Analysis: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) vs. LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) and LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Omeros and LumiraDx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omeros 2 1 1 1 2.20 LumiraDx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Omeros currently has a consensus price target of $30.40, indicating a potential upside of 396.73%. LumiraDx has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.06%. Given Omeros’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Omeros is more favorable than LumiraDx.

Profitability

This table compares Omeros and LumiraDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omeros -136.61% N/A -44.68% LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Omeros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of LumiraDx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Omeros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omeros and LumiraDx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omeros $73.81 million 5.20 -$138.06 million $3.09 1.98 LumiraDx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LumiraDx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Omeros.

Summary

Omeros beats LumiraDx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

LumiraDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

