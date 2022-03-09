Head-To-Head Review: Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) versus Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics -265.80% -248.45% -46.52% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals -29,448.99% -61.75% -49.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptevo Therapeutics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics $4.31 million 5.52 -$17.75 million N/A N/A Lexicon Pharmaceuticals $300,000.00 1,022.42 -$87.76 million ($0.61) -3.38

Aptevo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptevo Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aptevo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 640.74%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 870.87%. Given Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 6.64, meaning that its stock price is 564% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aptevo Therapeutics beats Lexicon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology. The ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX are capable of generating differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibodies with potentially unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer. The company was founded on February 22, 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

