Head to Head Review: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) vs. Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) and Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Generex Biotechnology alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Generex Biotechnology and Recro Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Recro Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Recro Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A Recro Pharma -15.15% -56.66% -11.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Recro Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recro Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.27, meaning that its stock price is 327% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recro Pharma has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Recro Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.05 -$33.33 million ($0.52) 0.00 Recro Pharma $75.36 million 1.37 -$27.50 million ($0.31) -5.90

Recro Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Recro Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generex Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recro Pharma beats Generex Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products. The company was founded by Geraldine A. Henwood and Thomas F. Henwood on November 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Generex Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generex Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.