Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 113,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,259,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 116,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 215,430 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

