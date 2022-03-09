Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

HLX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,296. The firm has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

