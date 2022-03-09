Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $5.60 to $6.30. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.75. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 59,778 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 505,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

