HempCoin (THC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $48.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $898,612.06 and $48.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42,294.10 or 0.99882328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00021221 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001911 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,406,991 coins and its circulating supply is 265,271,840 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

