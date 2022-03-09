Henry Cole Buys 1,287 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) Director Henry Cole purchased 1,287 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $995.31 million, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 431.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

