Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Heritage Insurance has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of HRTG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

