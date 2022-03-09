Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE HRTG opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 151,029 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

