HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Trading Down 5.7%

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. Approximately 657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded HEXPOL AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

HEXPOL AB engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer compounds and engineered products. It operates through the HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products segments. The HEXPOL Compounding segment produces advanced polymer compounds. The HEXPOL Engineered Products segment offers gaskets for plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheel applications.

