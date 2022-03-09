HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $25.11

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.11, but opened at $23.78. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 81 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on HPK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

