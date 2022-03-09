HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4,923.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 113.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

