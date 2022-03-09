HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $442,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB stock opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.