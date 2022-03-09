HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $442,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VB stock opened at $203.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.18.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.