HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $680,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266,485 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

