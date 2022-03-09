HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 597,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,755,000 after buying an additional 141,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

