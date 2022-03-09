HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $824,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 160.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total transaction of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,519,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,614,297. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $844.21 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $847.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $941.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $929.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

