Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,775.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,775.50 ($23.26) and last traded at GBX 1,775.50 ($23.26), with a volume of 49876 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,861 ($24.38).

HIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.69) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.69) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.87).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,032.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,259.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The firm has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.60) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,404.09).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.