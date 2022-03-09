Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 46,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 617,307 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $9.97.

Specifically, CFO Robert O. Kraft bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,967,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1,085.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

