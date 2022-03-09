Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 9.3% Higher

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) shares rose 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 12,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,486,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

The company has a market cap of $951.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,852 shares of company stock worth $6,219,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

