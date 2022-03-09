Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Histogen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Histogen stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Histogen has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Histogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Histogen by 20.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 51,876 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Histogen during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Histogen (Get Rating)

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

