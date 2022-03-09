Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.28) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.40 ($2.25).

Shares of HOC stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £752.83 million and a PE ratio of 13.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.60 ($2.82).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

