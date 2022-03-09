Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 249,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 794,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 202,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 43.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 451,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 135,953 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at about $513,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 449.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 118,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter valued at $351,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,096. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $454.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Home Point Capital (Get Rating)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

