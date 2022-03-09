Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $344,910.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $344,910.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.05 or 0.06576875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,451.13 or 1.00139126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041550 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

