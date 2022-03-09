Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) by 495.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,035 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 573.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOOK stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOOK shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

