Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.45. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The company has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

