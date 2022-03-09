Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Susan K. Nestegard Sells 7,183 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HRL opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.