Hovde Group Begins Coverage on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Research analysts at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.03.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.56 on Monday. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,314,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

