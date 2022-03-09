HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Increases Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

HSBC has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in HSBC by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

