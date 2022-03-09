H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 8 Per Share

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 294.44 ($3.86) on Wednesday. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.70 ($3.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.26). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 290.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 286.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of £117.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

