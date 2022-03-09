Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 9.5%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) shot up 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.27 and last traded at C$7.17. 613,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,910,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

