Idavoll Network Price Hits $0.0099 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,728.75 or 0.06458140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,140.11 or 0.99733279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00041464 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

