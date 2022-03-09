IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded by Cowen to “Outperform”

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IEX. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

IDEX stock opened at $183.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,555,000 after acquiring an additional 266,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,400,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,286,000 after purchasing an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 114.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

