IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,470.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $507.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.63. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

